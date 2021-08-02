Minister Confirms New ‘Amber Watchlist’ Of Foreign Travel Being Considered

A minister has confirmed the government is considering a new “amber watchlist” category of countries for overseas travel, despite growing anger over the UK’s traffic-light system of Covid controls.

Digital minister Matt Warman told SkyNews that there would be “a spectrum of countries ranging from green to red”, each with different levels of risk for holidaymakers or those visiting family and friends.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps is due to give his latest three-weekly update on the travel list this Thursday, amid fears that he will name more countries deemed to pose a risk from the Beta variant of the virus.

But there is an increasing backlash from Tory MPs, Labour and travel industry figures who say the system is chaotic, confusing and costly.

There is particular worry that an “amber watchlist”, which would put a country on notice that it could quickly go red with compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine, would ruin planned trips to holiday destinations like Spain and Greece this summer.

Under current rules, travel from a green list country is quarantine free, travel from an amber list country is quarantine free for all those who are double-jabbed.

France was last month controversially put in a new category of “amber plus”, which means even double-jabbed travellers have to quarantine at home for at least 5 days.

There is already a green watchlist category, which means a country can at short notice be moved into the amber list, and a new amber watchlist would bring to seven the number of different colour categories.

Warman said that the public could actually benefit from moving to a system where there were “not simply three cut and dried categories” of just green, amber and red.

“I don’t accept it is complicated in a way that is not something that people can apply their common sense,” he said.

“Saying to people, if a country is on a watch list there is a risk that it could for instance move from green to amber or amber to red, seems to me to be providing people with really important information when they’re making significant financial decisions because people are of course really keen to get away for a holiday if they can.”