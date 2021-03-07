Minister Hints At U-Turn On 1% Pay Rise For NHS Staff

Press Association Ministers have offered NHS staff a 1% pay rise

Education secretary Gavin Williamson has hinted ministers could U-turn on NHS pay, amid a fierce backlash to government’s “insulting” offer of a 1% hike. Chancellor Rishi Sunak offered the tiny increase to hard-pressed staff like NHS nurses, who have been on the frontline in the country’s battle against Covid. Now, Williamson has stressed the move, which is being examined by an independent pay review board, is “part of a process”, suggesting the government could rethink the rise. Shown a video of prime minister Boris Johnson and Sunak clapping for carers during the pandemic, as hospitals and care homes were struggling to cope with the pandemic, BBC One presenter Andrew Marr put it to Williamson that the minuscule hike was “frankly an insult” to staff. “What we are having to deal with is incredibly challenging economic circumstances,” the education secretary said. “We have put forward a proposal. We have put forward what we believe that we can afford and it’s part of a process and that will sort of be looked at. “But really, our focus is on making sure we recover from this pandemic.” Pressed on whether ministers could U-turn, he added: “We’ve stated that this is very much part of the process – what the government has put forward has been passed to an independent review.”

Press Association Education secretary Gavin Williamson

Asked if he was among those who clapped, Williamson said: “Like everyone, I went out there to clap.” Unions, NHS staff and members of the public have reacted with anger to the pay offer. They had been expecting a 2.1% rise, after Tory MPs voted through a set increase last year. The British Medical Association (BMA), the Royal College of Midwives, the Royal College of Nursing and Unison have said in a letter to ministers that the pay deal “fails the test of honesty and fails to provide staff who have been on the very frontline of the pandemic the fair pay deal they need”. The letter adds: “Our members are the doctors, nurses, midwives, porters, healthcare assistants and more, already exhausted and distressed, who are also expected to go on caring for the millions of patients on waiting lists, coping with a huge backlog of treatment as well as caring for those with Covid-19.” Speaking earlier to Sky News’ Sophy Ridge, Williamson was also asked whether a U-turn was likely on the NHS pay recommendation.

Press Association Prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak