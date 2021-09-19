Minister Insists "No Immediate Concern" Over Gas Supplies

A minister sought to quell fears over food shortages caused by the gas crisis, saying there was no “immediate concern”.

COP26 president Alok Sharma also suggested the public could be “confident” there was no threat to Christmas dinner.

It comes amid growing concerns that rising gas prices will plunge the country into an energy crisis, as well as impacting on food supply.

“The clear message that is coming out of this is that there is no immediate concern in terms of supply, we don’t see any risks going into the winter,” he told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday programme.

“People should be confident that the supplies will be there and that we will be protecting them in terms of price rises. But of course we are not complacent about this.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has been holding talks with the energy sector following a sharp rise in the wholesale price of natural gas.