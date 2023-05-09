Ministers Get A Stark Reminder Why Using A Barge For Migrants Is Still A Bad Idea

A barge meant to house “illegal migrants” has just reached UK shores – and Twitter is clamouring to remind ministers why it’s still a bad idea.
The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge has just reached Cornwall’s Falmouth for inspection and refitting.
It’s part of an incredibly controversial plan from the government meant to reduce the number of migrants who travel to the UK via so-called illegal means, particularly in small boats across the English Channel.
The 222-bedroom, three-storey barge will be ready for use this summer for at least 18 months. It will house around 500 single male asylum seekers when it moves to Portland Port, near Weymouth.
The barge is meant to offer “basic” accommodation with healthcare provision, catering and 24/7 security. The Home Office has not said how much the lease agreement will cost but said it is “significantly cheaper than hotels” – It is estimated to cost taxpayers around £20,000 a day.
But Labour claims that the government will be using this barge alongside the hotels – and taxpayers are already spending £6 million on that accommodation.
This part of the strategy was confirmed in April having been floated (and written off) as a political proposal time and time again by this government.
Still, now the barge is officially in British waters, but Twitter is keen to remind ministers once more that it is still not a strong plan.
After all, it’s hard not to compare it all to the prison hulks Britain used in the 18th Century.
And that this isn’t really the solution to a growing problem of migrants who need their asylum applications to be processed.
And that’s before we even reach the questionable ethics of it all...