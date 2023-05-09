Ministers Get A Stark Reminder Why Using A Barge For Migrants Is Still A Bad Idea

Bibby Stockholm, the barge which is to be used by the Home Office to house up to 500 male asylum seekers, arrives from Genoa on May 9, 2023 Hugh Hastings via Getty Images

A barge meant to house “illegal migrants” has just reached UK shores – and Twitter is clamouring to remind ministers why it’s still a bad idea.

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge has just reached Cornwall’s Falmouth for inspection and refitting.

It’s part of an incredibly controversial plan from the government meant to reduce the number of migrants who travel to the UK via so-called illegal means, particularly in small boats across the English Channel.

The 222-bedroom, three-storey barge will be ready for use this summer for at least 18 months. It will house around 500 single male asylum seekers when it moves to Portland Port, near Weymouth.

The barge is meant to offer “basic” accommodation with healthcare provision, catering and 24/7 security. The Home Office has not said how much the lease agreement will cost but said it is “significantly cheaper than hotels” – It is estimated to cost taxpayers around £20,000 a day.

But Labour claims that the government will be using this barge alongside the hotels – and taxpayers are already spending £6 million on that accommodation.

This isn't instead of hotels it's AS WELL as hotels, because government have failed for years to process cases of asylum. This won't just be people who arrived on boats, this isn't a boat issue this is a failed system issue. The PM is docking his massive failure for all to see. https://t.co/HHT47BcF4e — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) May 9, 2023

This part of the strategy was confirmed in April having been floated (and written off) as a political proposal time and time again by this government.

Still, now the barge is officially in British waters, but Twitter is keen to remind ministers once more that it is still not a strong plan.

After all, it’s hard not to compare it all to the prison hulks Britain used in the 18th Century.

Look at the absolute state of it. Can’t imagine what it’s like inside. https://t.co/rpnLZxDBn3 — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) May 9, 2023

Oh joy. Prison hulks are back. https://t.co/oLIrJaYLjT — daf (@antifaducks) May 9, 2023

An old British tradition... prison hulks. https://t.co/8i5119sZcV pic.twitter.com/VBscee18mf — Frederic Chauveau de Villoutreys (@Fred3dstudio) May 9, 2023

And that this isn’t really the solution to a growing problem of migrants who need their asylum applications to be processed.

Because the Tories have slowed asylum seeker application processing down and down and down, this barge will be filled in a matter of days once it's in place. And then what? Ten more barges? A hundred?



The solution is to get on with taking care of human beings in desperate need. https://t.co/oUdeOuQaVX — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) May 9, 2023

Why is the government not processing their applications? Is it because the vast majority of claims for asylum are legitimate & successful?



What a disgusting way to treat vulnerable human beings. This government shames us all. https://t.co/IbPaHMBN64 — Teresa Crawford 🇺🇦#IStandWithUkraine (@TeresaC123) May 9, 2023

And that’s before we even reach the questionable ethics of it all...

Today on Dystopian Deranged Island https://t.co/FyCubPR5PA — jmg (@jgiulz) May 9, 2023

The descent is almost complete. https://t.co/q2GtibT8lE — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) May 9, 2023

The inhumanity of this is breathtaking. These people like my own family come to this country because theirs is unsafe and to treat those in need like this is just disgusting. https://t.co/b7iVhH220u — Nimco Ali (OBE) 🔻 (@NimkoAli) May 9, 2023

