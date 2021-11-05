Miriam Margolyes Has A Characteristically Honest Answer As To Why She Wrote An Autobiography

Matt Crossick via PA Wire/PA Images Miriam Margolyes during the filming for The Graham Norton Show

If it’s one thing you could never accuse Miriam Margolyes of being, it’s dishonest.

The Harry Potter star has given a refreshingly – yet completely characteristically – candid answer after being asked why it has taken until now for her to write an autobiography.

Miriam appears on Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show to discuss her new book This Much is True, and tells the host: “The spur was that I was paid an enormous amount of money!

“I am glad to see it is selling – I didn’t expect it to!”

Of her motivations to write it, Miriam also explained people might have had the wrong impression of her after her numerous hilarious appearances on Graham’s famous red sofa over the years.

“I am not a writer; I am an actress but because I have said some rude things on this show people know who I am. I don’t want just to be a mouth that says dirty things – I am more than that,” she says.