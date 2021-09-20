Miriam Margolyes Says She 'Wouldn’t Mind If Boris Johnson Was Castrated' As She Takes Aim At PM Again

Miriam Margolyes is no stranger when it comes to making controversial remarks about the prime minister, and she has now said she would “not mind if he was castrated”. The star made headlines last year after Boris Johnson caught Covid-19, admitting she’d initially had “difficulty not wanting him to die”, as a result of how his government has handled the pandemic. In a new interview with the Guardian, Miriam launched another attack on the PM, along with the Tory party and Johnson’s father Stanley.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Miriam Margolyes

“I think they are an appalling, incompetent, corrupt shower of twats,” she said of the government. “The cronyism and the prejudice and the bullying – I have never seen such a deplorable collection of people. Turning her attention to Stanley, Miriam continued: “I spent a week with Boris Johnson’s vile father, you know. Horrible, just contemptible. “You know, I got into trouble for saying that I wanted his son dead… I wouldn’t mind if he was castrated.”

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images Prime Minister Boris Johnson