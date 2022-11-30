Miriam Margolyes' Agony Aunt Spot On This Morning Was About As Miriam Margolyes As It Gets

Whenever Miriam Margolyes puts in an appearance on This Morning, it’s guaranteed that the actor will do or say something that is seriously not daytime TV-friendly.
True to form, the 81-year-old star divided viewers and had presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield gasping as she offered up some seriously questionable advice during an agony aunt phone-in on Wednesday’s show.
During a chat about skirt lengths, and what Miriam deemed was too short for work, things took a decidedly NSFW turn.
After telling Holly that she was glad her skirt was covered up with “a bit of paper”, the Harry Potter star then took aim at one of the This Morning production crew.
“I mean one of the ladies who works here, she’s just wearing a p***y pelmet,” Miriam declared.
“It’s far too short,” she added to an (almost) speechless Holly and Phil.
Miriam then dished out some dating advice to another caller, suggesting she should sign up to the gay hook-up app, Grindr.
“I believe that are dating websites - like Grindr, and…,” Miriam began.
Phil then quickly interjected: “I’m not entirely sure if Leanne will be interested in that one!”
She then asked Phil: “No? Is that a gay one?”
“It is, yes,” Phil replied.
“Oh! I’m sorry! I don’t want you to go gay, it’s not worth it at your time of life,” Miriam then told the caller.
Following her appearance, Miriam was as divisive as ever with This Morning viewers.
Whilst some declared her a “national treasure”...
Others called her out for her comments, particularly after she advised one caller to “lose weight and wash”...
This Morning airs weekdays on ITV1 at 10am.