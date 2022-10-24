Miriam Margolyes Says She 'Grumbled' About Surprising Amount She Was Paid For Harry Potter Role

Miriam Margolyes Isabel Infantes - PA Images via Getty Images

Miriam Margolyes has revealed she “grumbled” about the amount she was paid for her role in the Harry Potter films.

The actor appeared as Professor Sprout in both the second and final instalments of the film franchise.

And while the movies made millionaires of many stars, Miriam has said she was paid much more modestly for her appearances.

Speaking to Metro, Miriam said: “I never made Harry Potter millions. I think the three or four main people did and they deserve it but my character didn’t.

“I was only in two and I only got £60,000 for being Professor Sprout but I’m not grumbling... Now. I grumbled then but it made me very famous.”

Miriam previously admitted that she has no interest in Harry Potter, despite playing the Hogwarts professor.

In a video on Cameo, she introduced herself to two Harry Potter fans as “Professor Sprout”, before making a confession.

“I understand you and Chris are huge Harry Potter fans,” she said at the beginning of the video (via Metro). “Here’s the thing, I’m not.”

She continued: “I’m not against it, I’m just not interested. I’ve never seen a film. I’ve never seen the books, I’ve never read them. I just pocket the money when it comes and I’m very grateful for it.

“I think that JK Rowling is a terrific writer and I’m sure Harry Potter’s world is a good world. But it’s not my world.”