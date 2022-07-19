We have a feeling that Arnold Schwarzenegger is not one of Miriam Margolyes’ former co-stars who she is still in touch with.

The Harry Potter star has revealed she’s not a fan of Arnie after she claimed he let rip in her face while they were shooting the 1999 supernatural action horror film, End Of Days.

Charming.

Recalling the incident on news.com.au’s podcast, I’ve Got News For You, Miriam said the Terminator star was “too full of himself”.

Miriam Margolyes and Arnold Schwarzenegger Getty

“Schwarzenegger, didn’t care for him. He’s a bit too full of himself,” Miriam said.

“He was actually quite rude. He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course I do, but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face.”

Miriam went on to say she hasn’t forgiven the Hollywood star since they shot the movie in Los Angeles over twenty years ago.

“I was playing Satan’s sister and (his character) was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape, lying on the floor,” she explained. “And he just farted.

“It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it.”

Miriam is no stranger to breaking wind on screen herself, having famously let out “an enormous fart” during an appearance on This Morning last year. Luckily it was during an ad break.

You'll never believe why Miriam has Phillip and Holly in stitches 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NbtshihSe2 — This Morning (@thismorning) November 15, 2021

At the time host Phillip Schofield told viewers: “I can’t… professionally, I should pull myself together but… Miriam’s just done the most enormous fart.”