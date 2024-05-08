Miserable Weather Is Finally Coming To An End As High Temperatures Hit The UK

chuchart duangdaw via Getty Images

This is the UK, so I don’t want to speak too soon, but it seems that the rain is actually... coming to an end?! For now at least.

I’m not brave enough to look at my Instagram archive to see what the weather was like this time last year but I have to say, it feels like summer is reeeaaallly dragging its feet in coming to us.

From waterlogged lawns to dramatic flooding, we’ve had a rough time of it these past six months and according to the Met Office, things are about to get much brighter for us in the UK.

When will it get warmer in the UK?

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Met Office said: “High pressure will dominate for many this week, bringing more settled weather than of late.

“Temperatures will also rise, and by Saturday we could see a high of around 26 °C in the southeast, with several places reaching around 21 degrees further north too.”

Addtionally, a temperature map on the Met Office website shows that over the weekend, the entirety of the UK is set to have warm weather with even places as far north as Aberdeen hitting around 16°C.

That’s more like it.

However, the rain will return

Of course, this can’t last forever and by the end of the month, we’re going to go back to our rainy ways.

The Met Office said: “For the end of May and the start of June, it will probably start off fairly unsettled with rain or showers for many, but also some sunny spells between, and slightly-above average temperatures.

“Through the period there are some tentative signs that conditions could become a little more settled in the south and east, with most of the rain reserved for the north and west.”