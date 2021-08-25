Mishal Husain Gives Dominic Raab A Swift Reality Check On Today Programme

Mishal Husain put Dominic Raab under the spotlight on Wednesday’s edition of Radio 4′s Today programme over his holiday abroad.

The foreign secretary has been facing increasing calls to resign after it emerged he was in Crete on the day the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Husain, a Radio 4 host, questioned him over why he did not fly home earlier considering the Afghanistan situation has been gradually worsening throughout the last month.

Raab, appearing to take a dig at Husain, said: “With the benefit of hindsight, which is the luxury of a commentator and reporter, of course I would have comeback.”

Husain then replied: “You can call it hindsight, the question is about your judgement at the time.”

The foreign secretary agreed: “With hindsight, I wouldn’t have gone.”

Raab also battled claims that he had been instructed to come home days before he actually returned to the UK by No.10 officials.

He said: “I was not asked by my officials. I was not directed home.”

Husain then asked: “Where you asked by *any* officials to return on Friday August 13?”

Raab replied: “I’m not going to add any more to the speculation.”