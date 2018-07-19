Hundreds Of Missing People Disappear Again Due To A Lack Of Support

Tara Moore via Getty Images The lives of hundreds of vulnerable people are being putting at risk each year due to a lack of support for missing people when they return home, MPs have found

Tens of thousands missing people are left “alone and isolated” once they found they are found due to a chronic lack of support.

Up to a third of these people go missing again, “often with tragic consequences”, a parliamentary inquiry into the issue has found.

Labour MP Ann Coffey, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Runaway and Missing Children, said: “Going missing is a red flag moment.

“It is a warning sign of crisis in someone’s life that should trigger support. Vulnerable people should not just be found and forgotten.”

The inquiry, which released its findings on Thursday, heard how more than 126,000 missing person reports were recorded in 2015/16 – 600 of which resulted in a missing adult being found dead, with the most common cause being suicide. Around 80% have mental health issues.

Evidence shown to MPs suggested that around a third of cases of missing people reported to police involve suicide or self-harm.

“It is literally life or death,” Coffey added.

But despite the high stakes, the police have been left “firefighting the problem almost single-handed”, MPs said.

According to the inquiry, police interviews to assess the need for ongoing medical assistance for returned missing people are not being carried out anywhere in England, Wales or Northern Ireland – despite official guidance.