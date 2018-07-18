Government's 'Inept' Handling Of Benefits Left 70,000 People Out Of Pocket, MPs Say

The government’s “wholly inept” handling of benefits led to 70,000 vulnerable people losing out on payments - some by as much as £20,000.

In a damning report published on Wednesday, MPs on Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee accused the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) of underpaying tens of thousands of Employment and Support (ESA) claimants by an average of £5,000.

More than 20,000 of those deemed “most in need” are owed around £11,500, the report said, while others have lost out on as much as £20,000.

“Thousands of people have not received money essential for living costs because of government’s blinkered and wholly inept handling of ESA,” committee chair Meg Hillier said.

“The department simply didn’t listen to what claimants, experts, support organisations and its own staff were saying.

“Indifference has no place in the delivery of vital public services,” the Labour MP added. “It must be rooted out wherever it is found.”

According to MPs, not only were the DWP’s plans for transferring benefits claimants to ESA - a new form of payment - “fundamentally flawed and implemented without basic checks”, but the department took six years to properly address underpayments.