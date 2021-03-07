New CCTV Discovered Of Missing Sarah Everard

Detectives have discovered new CCTV of a woman missing since Wednesday evening confirming she was walking alone around half an hour after leaving her friend’s home.

Sarah Everard, 33, has not been seen or heard from since departing her friend’s house in Clapham, south London, at around 9pm on Wednesday and her family say “it is totally out of character for her to disappear like this”.

She left Leathwaite Road at around 9pm on to the A205 South Circular and is thought to have walked through Clapham Common toward her house in Brixton in a journey which should have taken around 50 minutes, Scotland Yard said.

A fresh CCTV image – understood to have been discovered on a private doorbell-type camera – captured her walking alone along the A205 Poynders road, from the junction at Cavendish Road, toward Tulse Hill, which lies just south of Brixton.

It appears to suggest she walked through Clapham Common and was walking towards her home, although the force said it is unclear whether she did return to her house.