Revealed: Mixing Covid Vaccines More Likely To Leave You With Side Effects

England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, previously said it’s even possible that “by combining vaccines, the immune response could be enhanced giving even higher antibody levels that last longer” – although this is only a theory and hasn’t been proven.

What did the study find?

The trial recruited 830 volunteers aged 50+ from various areas in England. The study confirmed people are more likely to have side effects after the first dose of AstraZeneca than the first dose of Pfizer. It also showed people were more likely to get side effects after the second dose of the Pfizer jab, compared to the first.

When given at a four-week interval, both of the ‘mixed’ schedules – Pfizer followed by AstraZeneca, and AstraZeneca followed by Pfizer – induced more frequent mild and moderate side effects following the second ‘boost’ dose than the standard schedules. Mild side effects were those that didn’t have much impact on study participants’ daily activities, while moderate side effects had “some impact” on their daily activities.

Both of the mixed schedules caused more symptoms than the standard schedules, particularly when it came to systemic reactions – so things like chills, fatigue, fever, headache and joint pain.

Researchers noted a possibility that side effects from mixing doses may be more prevalent in younger age groups. This is because data has so far shown that when people do suffer side effects from the vaccines, it tends to be more common in those aged 16 to 55 years old.