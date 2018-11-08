Google maps Three men were arrested in the modern slavery raid at the Drive and Shine Carwash on Stockport Road in Levenshulme, Manchester.

Police have rescued 10 potential victims of modern slavery after a raid at a car wash in Manchester.

The crackdown was part of a joint investigation with police in the Czech Republic and saw three men arrested.

Officers stormed the Drive and Shine Carwash on Stockport Road in Levenshulme. The suspects, aged 20, 31 and 37 were detained at addresses across South Manchester on Wednesday.

The special Greater Manchester Police taskforce said the potential victims are now being supported by specially-trained officers and are helping police with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector John Robb said: “Following a difficult and thorough investigation, we have been in a position to execute warrants and arrest three men on suspicion of modern slavery offences.

“It marks a significant step for us in our attempts to free those who find themselves victims of modern day slavery and bring those who profit from the lives of other people to justice.

“We have been working with colleagues in the Czech Republic on this investigation and continue to pursue a number of lines of inquiry to ensure that we find every victim and stop every perpetrator.”