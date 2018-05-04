Zara And H&M Ban Mohair After Animal Cruelty Exposé

Mohair jumpers and scarves will not be sold in Zara and H&M from 2020, as many high street stores have chosen to ban the fabric following a Peta exposé that showed Angora goats farmed for the fabric being mistreated and abused.

Peta shared the undercover footage with large fashion conglomerates such as Inditex and H&M both of which have promised to no longer stock mohair products from 2020.