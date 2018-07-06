PA Archive/PA Images Mohammad Siddiqu has been arrested over alleged circumcision assaults against boys.

A man from Birmingham has been arrested on suspicion of physical assaults against children in relation to circumcision procedures performed on boys at home.

Mohammad Siddiqui, 52, from the Winson Green area of West Birmingham was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police are conducting a joint investigation into physical assaults against children in Banbury and Bristol since 2015.

Police said that Siddiqui has been released from custody and remains under investigation.

An address in Birmingham is being searched in connection with the probe.

Hampshire Constabulary Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Bitters said: “This is a large investigation and we are already speaking to a number of people in relation to these allegations, however we would like to speak to anyone who may have information that can help us with our investigation or is concerned about a procedure which has taken place privately since 2015.

“We are asking parents or guardians of boys circumcised, or healthcare workers, who have concerns about the procedure, the aftercare provided, or the recovery to come forward.

“We are not investigating the practice of circumcision, we are investigating if any criminality took place relating to an individual’s actions when undertaking this procedure or the aftercare provided.”