Molly Mae Is Rating Horror Films, But People Have Found 1 Error

It’s spooky season and for many of us, this includes watching horrors and Halloween-adjacent films throughout the month of October to get us right into the Halloween spirit, including hugely popular influencer and entrepreneur Molly Mae Hague.

Writing on her Instagram story on Sunday night, Molly listed all of the horrors that her and fiancé Tommy Fury have watched together recently along with ratings of each film.

In the frankly iconic story, Molly only gave one horror a “near” 10/10 which was Ari Aster’s Hereditary – which has a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes – and was so scary for Molly that she admitted she doesn’t even like scrolling past it on Netflix.

She also gave the divisive M3gan a 2/10, admitting she and Tommy actually walked out of the film, while she also described Saw X as a 4/10 “let down”.

Molly's latest horror film reviews

However, keen-eyed X users noted that in her list of horror flicks shared by journalist Harrison Brocklehurst, she’d actually included a Poirot film.

If you’re not familiar, Hercule Poirot is a fictional detective created by the queen of murder mysteries Agatha Christie, and earlier this year, Kenneth Branagh played the part of Poirot in A Haunting In Venice — a film that Molly described as “advertised as a horror but it was a murder mystery”.

One user said, “Well blown me down, a Poirot movie wasn’t a horror” while @GebbieHope added, “if you walk into haunting in venice, an adaptation of one of AGATHA CHRISTIE’S POIROT DETECTIVE NOVELS thinking it’ll be a horror instead of a mystery, that’s entirely on you!!”

To be fair on Molly, it DOES say haunting, not everybody has read or is familiar with Agatha Christie’s work and it IS Halloween season so we can totally see why she assumed horror.

And given it’s only 9 October, we’re looking forward to seeing more of her horror recommendations over the coming weeks, even if they are sometimes not quite as horrifying as she’d hoped.