Left-Wing Campaign Group Momentum Launches Fundraising Drive Amid Financial Woes

Momentum was set up as a pro-Jeremy Corbyn campaigning group Labour Campaign For Free Movement

A left-wing campaign group set up to support Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour Party has launched a fundraising drive amid a cash crisis.

A video posted by Momentum this morning warned that the organisation’s “very future is at risk” unless it urgently finds more revenue.

The group warned that soaring inflation and “attacks on the left” had left it with an uncertain future.

It marks a dramatic turnaround in fortunes for the group, which was hugely influential within Labour when Corbyn was leader.

But since Kair Starmer succeeded Corbyn in the wake of the 2019 Tory landslide, Momentum has been pushed to the margins.

Over the past seven years, we have built a powerful force for socialism in Britain



But now, Momentum needs your help.



Hit hard by soaring inflation and attacks on the Left, our future is at risk. Can you help #KeepUpMomentum for a socialist future? https://t.co/OIr3yMB9kb pic.twitter.com/EUqS09yL3R — Momentum 🌹 (@PeoplesMomentum) November 22, 2022

In the video, one activist says: “Right now, Momentum’s very future is at risk.

“As a membership organisation without big money donors, we’ve been hit hard by soaring inflation and Starmer’s attacks on the left.”

The video urges Momentum members to increase their monthly subs to put the group “on a sustainable footing”.

A Momentum spokesperson said: “Across the country, people are crying out for real, transformative change.

“But Labour’s leadership is more interested in attacking the left than harnessing our popular vision and energy.”

They insisted “the left has potential for a bright future” thanks to left-wing MPs like Zarah Sultana and Nadia Whittome.

“But like many organisations, right now we’re facing serious challenges,” the spokesperson said.

“That’s why we’re asking our supporters to step up and help secure Momentum’s future, so we can keep organising for the socialist future this country needs.”