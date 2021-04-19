How To Make Your Monday Feel Less... Monday-ish

It’s easy to fall into tired habits with work day meals, and tired habits can equal bland flavours. Give your lunch a lift on a Monday for a guaranteed mood boost.

TikTok’s latest food trend turning heads is the bell pepper sandwich. HuffPost’s Rachel Moss tried the simple idea out for size and was “pleasantly surprised,” as she says in her review. “The pepper has a satisfying crunch against the soft hummus and avo – and it complements the fillings well.”

Or for something sandwich-adjacent with an Israeli spin, try the sabich, from London-based chef and owner of Tel-Aviv style restaurant Shuk, Mark Jankel. Made with pita, it contains fried eggplant, hard-boiled eggs, hummus, Israeli salad and parsley, drizzled with tahini sauce and amba (a mango pickle).

Book a festival or holiday

So much is sold out – damn those maximisers – but that’s not to say everything is. There are still tickets left for the wonderful countryside festival Standon Calling, for instance, with loads of live music and great food and drink. The Gisburne Park Pop Up also returns in May offering fun in a socially distanced fashion (take our word for it, we went last year.)

After something a bit bigger? Staycations are back on the agenda, and HuffPost UK journalists shared stories of their favourites to give you some inspiration. Get booking during your lunchhour and you’ll be future-proofing your fun.