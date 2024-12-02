'I Couldn't Have Done Any More': Montell Douglas Shares Emotional Message After Shock Strictly Exit

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing star Montell Douglas is getting reflective after her elimination from the show over the weekend.

Despite neither of them being at the bottom of the leaderboard, the Gladiators favourite found herself in the dance-off for the fourth time in Sunday night’s Strictly results show, where she was joined for the first time by Tasha Ghouri.

Ultimately, the judges unanimously opted to save the former Love Island finalist, meaning Montell and her partner Johannes Radebe were sent packing.

That night, the record-breaking Olympian shared a poignant Instagram post describing her time on the show as “Strictly unforgettable”.

Johannes and Montell performed a triumphant Couple's Choice routine earlier in the series BBC/Guy Levy

Montell began: “There is so much I want to say, so many people I want to thank, I’m so overwhelmed with how to get it all out. My heart is so full.

“When I got the call to go on Strictly I could not believe it. I was supposed to go back to my corporate job from being on sabbatical for Gladiators, the day I went for my first fitting.

“It’s probably not surprising to everyone that I had major imposter syndrome going into this. I’m not ashamed to say it. I’m just being honest.

“I was in a nine-to-five and then I was on the biggest show on television. about to do something I have ALWAYS dreamt of.”

“And then,” she continued. “I got partnered with Johannes. This man.”

Montell said: “My journey is truly dedicated to you Johannes.

“When I think of our time together the tears come streaming in because it has been an absolute dream and blessing to share the last three months with you, you beautiful soul.

“You taught me to walk week one and lit the Fire in me for our Samba week two, and have never looked back.

“We knew we had a fight on our hands but our connection straight away allowed us to trust and empower each other every step of the way. We did things our way, for us, for our people, and maintained our integrity till the very end. I am forever grateful to you for that.”

“I never had expectations going in except to have the time of my life and I have DEFINITELY done that!” she added. “I couldn’t have done any more and gave it absolutely everything I had.”

“The past 11 weeks have been a DREAM and I feel so blessed for every one of YOU that supported Team MoJo. Thank you for EVERY vote, EVERY message, EVERY like, EVERY comment and reaction. It all means the world. I can finally say, I’m proud.”

Montell previously told Strictly host Tess Daly: “[Johannes] has been amazing. Strictly has touched me in ways I never knew possible.

“I’m an Olympian and a Gladiator, but I have honestly struggled with confidence my whole life and being on the show, with the beautiful crew, the judges, the cast has just been such an honour.”

She continued: “I have to say thank you to [Johannes], because I really have found a friend and a brother in this man. I mean it from the bottom of my heart, I hope he’s in my life forever, because we have something very special.”

“I am so proud of you [Montell], because you are a non-dancer,” Johannes told her. “But the one thing that you have done every single week is turn out beautiful dancing.

“So, I want to say to you, thank you for respecting our art form of Ballroom and Latin. The way you handled it was like a true pro. You’re my winner.”

Just five contestants now remain in the competition, with only Chris McCausland, Sarah Hadland and Pete Wicks having now swerved the bottom two completely, despite the latter having bagged the lowest scores from the judges for the last three weeks.