A migraine is more than just a headache, having potentially debilitating effects on the one in five women and one in 15 men affected in the UK. But a treatment to prevent migraines could be on the horizon.

A trial of a new monthly injection, called erenumab, found the drug can significantly reduce the frequency of migraines for regular sufferers and lesson their impact when they do strike.

“Our study found that erenumab reduced the average number of monthly migraine headaches by more than 50% for nearly a third of study participants,” said study author Uwe Reuter from the University Medicine Berlin in Germany. “That reduction in migraine headache frequency can greatly improve a person’s quality of life.”

According to The Times, the injections could be available to migraine sufferers in the UK as early as next year.

