Children In Germany Are Drowning Because Parents Are 'Fixated' With Their Smartphones

Lifeguards in Germany have called on parents to put their smartphones down, after 300 people drowned in the country so far this year.

The German Lifeguard Association has claimed a direct connection between phone use and children getting into difficulty. “In the past, parents and grandparents spent more time with their children in the swimming pool,” a spokesperson told German media. “But increasing numbers of parents are fixated by their smartphones and are not looking left or right, let alone paying attention to their children.”

The Royal Lifesaving Society told HuffPost UK it held no data that suggested there had been a similar rise related to smartphone use in the UK, but warned that parents must keep vigilant at all times and stay within arms length of children when they are playing in the water.