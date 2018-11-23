More Than 8,200 Women Have Died From Heart Attacks Due To Gender Care Gap

More than 8,200 women in England and Wales could have survived their heart attacks had they simply been given the same quality of treatment as men, according to new research.

However, the study did not include all hospital admissions which occurred over the 10-year study period, and the researchers say the actual number of lives lost to unequal care is likely to be much higher.

Researchers from the University of Leeds used data from the UK’s national heart attack registry (MINAP) to analyse the treatment and outcomes of more than 690,000 people who were hospitalised for heart attacks in England and Wales between 2003 and 2013.

After adjusting for contributing factors, such as the fact women who’ve had a heart attack tend to be older than men, the researchers found women in the UK had more than double the rate of death in the 30 days following their heart attack than men.

They suggest that this may be, in part, explained by women being less likely to receive treatment and aftercare advice that’s up to scratch.