'Sandwich Carers': Number Of People Caring For Both Young And Old Rises

More than a quarter of “sandwich” carers – those who look after disabled, sick or elderly relatives and dependent children – say they experience symptoms of mental ill-health.
Some 3% of the 16 to 70-year-olds – 1.3 million people – were sandwich carers in 2016/17, a rise from 1.25 million in the previous year, latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.
A rise in life expectancy combined with people having their first child at an older age are factors behind this pattern of caregiving, and women make up more than two thirds of those providing more than 20 hours of care per week.
But 27% of sandwich carers are more likely to report mental health struggles – including anxiety and depression – compared with 22% of the general population.
Additionally, a higher amount of care given leads to a higher prevalence of poor mental health, with more than a third of carers who give at least 20 hours of care each week experiencing mental ill-health. They also report lower levels of life and health satisfaction.
This is compared with 23% of carers giving less than five hours each week.
Women, who account for 62% of all sandwich carers, are more likely to feel restricted by their role when providing at least 20 hours of care a week, with nearly half of those feeling unable to work.
While most sandwich carers are “doing alright” financially, one-in-10 are finding it “very difficult” to get by.
Hugh Stickland, at the ONS, said: “With an increasing ageing population and people deciding to have children at an older age, more people across the UK may soon find that they are part of a new ‘sandwich generation’.
“The well-being of sandwich carers is varied, with parents who spend less than five hours a week looking after older, sick or disabled relatives seeing slightly higher health and life satisfaction compared with the general population.
“However, those who spend more time caring show lower levels of health and life satisfaction, and are more likely to experience symptoms of depression or anxiety.”