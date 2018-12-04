More Women Are Dying From Alcohol Misuse Than Ever Before Since Records Began

The number of women dying from alcohol misuse in Britain has reached a record high.

With eight deaths per every 100,000 females in 2017, alcohol-specific fatalities among women have reached the highest since records began in 2001, according to the Office for National Statistics.

But rates among men are more than double that of women, accounting for almost 17 deaths per 100,000 men.

Overall, Britain saw its second highest number of deaths from alcohol misuse in just under a decade in 2017.

Almost 7,700 people died from alcohol-specific causes in 2017, or 12.2 deaths for every 100,000 people.

This is the highest figure since 2008, where such deaths accounted for 12.7 in every 100,000. There were just over 7,300 deaths in 2016.

In England, figures also demonstrated a north-south divide. Northern regions and the Midlands measured above the nation’s alcohol-specific death rate of 11.1 per 100,000 people, while the south and east of England saw figures below that rate.

London is the only area in England to see such deaths decline since records began in 2001, with just under eight deaths per 100,000.

Alcohol-specific deaths refer to those directly caused by alcohol misuse.

This includes deaths from alcoholic liver disease, excess alcohol blood levels, alcohol poisoning and mental and behavioural disorders due to use of alcohol, among others.

But figures do not include deaths from diseases where alcohol is partially to blame, such as liver cancer.

Those aged between 60 and 64 saw the most alcohol-related deaths last year, with nearly 30 deaths per 100,000 people in 2017, overtaking the rate among 50 to 54 year olds.

Data was compiled using figures from Public Health England, the Scottish Public Health Observatory, Public Health Wales and the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.