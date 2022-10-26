Morrisons Launches New, Discreet Way To Get Free Hot Meals And We're Here For It

LauriPatterson via Getty Images All you have to do is 'Ask for Henry'

As the cost of living crisis mounts and more and more people feel their purse strings getting tighter this winter, many will be in need of help.

Morrisons are now helping those most in need at their supermarkets’ cafes and offering customers a free hot meal if they use a discreet phrase at the till.

Advertisement

Teaming up with Heinz, customers can get a free jacket potato and a pot of beans from café tills by asking for Henry.

The phrase has been designed to be tactful for anyone in need of a free meal and follows Morrisons introduction of their ‘Ask for Sandy’ scheme, in which people can gain access to free period products.

The ‘Ask for Henry’ offer is running at all 400 of Morrisons’ cafes nationwide and will be available until November 6 with the supermarket giant writing: “1 meal per person per day, old or young, no questions asked, until stocks last.”

A poster for the campaign has been shared on social media, with many Twitter users praising the retailer for coming to the aid of struggling families.

Advertisement

Oh well done @HeinzUK and @Morrisons. So sad this is needed but thank you for doing this. — Victoria Wallace (@tigwallace1) October 26, 2022