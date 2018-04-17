Morrissey Faces Criticism After Controversial Comments On Brexit, Sadiq Khan And Theresa May

PA Wire/PA Images Morrissey

However, many fans have said the star does not come across well in the new chat, which sees him say of Sadiq Khan: “The Mayor of London tells us about ‘Neighborhood policin’ - what is ‘policin’? He tells us London is an ‘amazin’ city. What is ‘amazin’? “This is the Mayor of London! And he cannot talk properly! I saw an interview where he was discussing mental health, and he repeatedly said ”men’el ” … he could not say the words ‘mental health’. The Mayor of London! Civilisation is over!” [sic] Turning his attention to the current government, he says: “Theresa May was always a Prime Minister uninvited. She is incapable of leadership. She cannot say her own name unless it’s written down on a cue card in front of her. “I recall her speech on Eid al-Adhar, and how she referred to it as a ‘joyous celebration’ … as millions of animals had their throats slit to mark the occasion. I wondered what kind of compassion she could possibly have. The answer is none.”

Animal rights and halal meat is a topic Morrissey returned to frequently in the lengthy chat, as he later adds: “If you have any concern for animal welfare, for example, you cannot possibly vote for either Conservatives or Labour, because both parties support halal slaughter, which, as we all know, is evil. “Furthermore, halal slaughter requires certification that can only be given by supporters of ISIS, and yet in England we have halal meat served in hospitals and schools! UK law is pointless!” And quizzed on Brexit, he admits not voting in the 2016 referendum. “As you’ve surely noticed, Brexit did not happen,” Morrissey declares. “The EU wouldn’t allow it to happen. It is now a dead issue. The people said Leave but the EU said no. “People wanted to leave the EU because of the complete erosion of freedom under EU rules, and the fair-minded majority now see in even more frightening ways how very much they are hated by the EU, not to mention the British political elite.” Following the interview’s publication, numerous Twitter users expressed their disappointment in the star:

Amazingly, this is from a Morrissey interview that begins with him lamenting that the press “don’t print what you say”. Dude, you WISH we didn’t print what you say. Then people wouldn’t have to pretend Placebo wrote Bigmouth Strikes Again so they can still enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/pejl98OVwb — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) April 17, 2018

I think we've got enough Morrissey interviews now. We know what he thinks. — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) April 17, 2018

Incredibly hard to pick a favourite bit of that vile Morrissey interview, but I'm going with his intrepid surveillance of egg stock levels in supermarkets pic.twitter.com/vp17pPBOvt — Laura Snapes (@laurasnapes) April 17, 2018

When you still love singing along to The Smiths but then remember everything that spews out of Morrissey's gaping maw. pic.twitter.com/h51nOwc26i — ♕ vida_boheme (@vida_public) April 17, 2018

I loved Morrissey. Now I can't think of anyone I'd less like to be stuck in a lift with. He'd rot your brain with his poisonous views and just imagine the vegan farts. — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 17, 2018

I’m so glad Morrissey set up a new website so he could prove to you in his own words he’s a racist. It means I can now mute his name and let him do the work of telling you exactly who he is himself. — Nikesh Shukla (@nikeshshukla) April 17, 2018

look man if you still have the capacity to be further disappointed by morrissey that’s on you — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) April 17, 2018

Oh, Morrissey can just fuck right off. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) April 17, 2018

I believe Morrissey has said a number of unpalatable things in this interview. Unfortunately, I can't read it due to a pledge made on here to stop listening as soon as someone uses a particular phrase, and he's used it bang at the top. pic.twitter.com/5c1YdD6GD8 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 17, 2018