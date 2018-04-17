Morrissey Faces Criticism After Controversial Comments On Brexit, Sadiq Khan And Theresa May

Morrissey is facing criticism after his latest interview, in which he discusses politicians including Theresa May, Sadiq Khan and Diane Abbott, and offering commentary on Brexit, halal meat and animal welfare.
The former Smiths frontman has often hit headlines for his controversial comments in recent years and, he says, in a bid to combat being misquoted in the press, the new interview has been published on his own site, Morrissey Central.
However, many fans have said the star does not come across well in the new chat, which sees him say of Sadiq Khan: “The Mayor of London tells us about ‘Neighborhood policin’ - what is ‘policin’? He tells us London is an ‘amazin’ city. What is ‘amazin’?
“This is the Mayor of London! And he cannot talk properly! I saw an interview where he was discussing mental health, and he repeatedly said ”men’el ” … he could not say the words ‘mental health’. The Mayor of London! Civilisation is over!” [sic]
Turning his attention to the current government, he says: “Theresa May was always a Prime Minister uninvited. She is incapable of leadership. She cannot say her own name unless it’s written down on a cue card in front of her.
“I recall her speech on Eid al-Adhar, and how she referred to it as a ‘joyous celebration’ … as millions of animals had their throats slit to mark the occasion. I wondered what kind of compassion she could possibly have. The answer is none.”
Animal rights and halal meat is a topic Morrissey returned to frequently in the lengthy chat, as he later adds: “If you have any concern for animal welfare, for example, you cannot possibly vote for either Conservatives or Labour, because both parties support halal slaughter, which, as we all know, is evil.
“Furthermore, halal slaughter requires certification that can only be given by supporters of ISIS, and yet in England we have halal meat served in hospitals and schools! UK law is pointless!”
And quizzed on Brexit, he admits not voting in the 2016 referendum. “As you’ve surely noticed, Brexit did not happen,” Morrissey declares. “The EU wouldn’t allow it to happen. It is now a dead issue. The people said Leave but the EU said no.
“People wanted to leave the EU because of the complete erosion of freedom under EU rules, and the fair-minded majority now see in even more frightening ways how very much they are hated by the EU, not to mention the British political elite.”
Following the interview’s publication, numerous Twitter users expressed their disappointment in the star:
Continuing his comments on the EU, Morrissey says he supports the new, far-right party, For Britain, set up former Ukip member Anne Marie Waters.
In late 2017, Morrissey faced outrage appearing to defend Kevin Spacey in one interview but he later claimed he was misquoted in the chat.
“I did an interview a couple of weeks ago for a German newspaper and, of course, let me just say this: That was the last print interview I will ever do,” he said at a concert just days after its publication.