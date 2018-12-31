A Swiss man has been arrested on suspicion of training those who killed two Scandinavian women in Morocco earlier this month.

The bodies of Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark and Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway, were found on 17 December in an isolated area near Imlil, on the way to Mount Toubkal, North Africa’s highest peak and a popular hiking destination. They had suffered wounds to their necks.

The man, arrested in Marrakech on Saturday, is the 20th person to be detained over the murders.

He is “suspected of teaching some of those arrested in this case about communication tools involving new technology and of training them in marksmanship”, Morocco’s central office for judicial investigations said.

It added he was involved in the “recruitment of Moroccans and sub-Saharans to carry out terrorist plans in Morocco”.