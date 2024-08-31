These 3 Decades May Be Most Important For Preventing Dementia

Sharon Vos-arnold

One in 11 people in the UK have dementia right now, the NHS reports.

Drinking less, eating well, moving often, staying connected to your community, and avoiding smoking throughout your life is just about the most you can do to keep the condition at bay.

But do certain decades matter more than others? Does a couch potato lifestyle affect your risk less in your 20s than it does in your 50s, for instance?

Age probably does have a bit to do with it

Again, when it comes to dementia risk, there’s no good time to ply your brain with booze or avoid that morning walk (if you’re mobile, of course).

But according to Alzheimer’s Research UK, “Research has shown that our health in our 30s, 40s and 50s can have a particularly big effect on our dementia risk.”

Of course, they add: “However, it’s never too early or late to start thinking about our brain health.”

For instance, a separate page on their site pointed to a study which showed that those who exercised more in midlife (their mean start age was 53) had lower dementia risk than those who exercised less than 150 minutes a week.

Another study linked better sleep in midlife to decreased dementia risk.

Perhaps there’s the fact that potential risk factors (like untreated heart disease, which typically starts after 50, or hearing loss, which affects up to half of people aged 55 and over) kick in when you reach these ages.

“Almost half (45%) of dementia cases worldwide could be prevented or delayed,” Alzheimer’s Research UK adds.

There appears to be a bit of wiggle room

I’ll say it ’til I’m blue in the face ― the best time to take preventative measures against dementia is your whole entire life. The second-best time is now.

But Alzheimer’s Society UK puts the prime prevention years a bit later ― “Dementia risk is lowest in people who have healthy behaviours in mid-life (aged 40–65),” they say.

Johns Hopkins Medicine goes for the middle of Alzheimer’s Research UK’s range, saying, “Healthy choices and lifestyle changes in your 40s may make a difference in your dementia risk.”

So, if we want to take all three sources, the range is 30-65 (basically, all your adulthood).

But that’s far from a be-all-and-end-all, and it’s not concrete.

Additionally, some studies (such as one that looked at how challenging puzzles may reduce dementia risk) found advantages specifically in those over 70.

Dr. Richard Restak, a neurologist who literally wrote the book on preventing dementia, says 65 is the age you should give up booze entirely.

Some studies also suggest a good diet starting as young as four years old may help to hamper dementia’s chances, too.