The 10 Best Summer Instagram Recipes From The Past Month

Sometimes the easiest recipe of all is the most satisfying.

Judging by July’s most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!), the summer heat isn’t keeping anyone out of the kitchen. Among the top recipes are a light-as-air fried chicken sandwich, pastas, salads and, of course, pasta salads.

But the recipe that topped the list — and by a large margin of votes at that — is the easiest to make and possibly the dreamiest. Best of all, it’s a pie that requires absolutely no baking ― but you’d never guess it when you taste it.

Scroll through the recipes below to find out what all the fuss is about.

10. Crispy Teriyaki Tofu

Get the recipe from Jessica In The Kitchen.

9. Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Get the recipe from Damn Delicious.

8. S’mores Cake

Get the recipe from Averie Cooks.

7. Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Bars

Get the recipe from Sally’s Baking Addiction.

6. Spinach Ricotta Gnocchi with Sage Butter and Cherry Tomatoes

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest.

5. Caprese Pasta Salad

Get the recipe from Foodie Crush.

4. Cashew Crunch Salad with Sesame Dressing

Get the recipe from Pinch of Yum.

3. Gaby’s Cucumber Salad

Get the recipe from Cookie & Kate.

2. Burst Tomato Pappardelle with Zucchini, Sweet Corn and Pan-Fried Chicken

Get the recipe from Pinch of Yum.

1. Blueberry No-Bake Pie

Get the recipe from I Am Baker.

