If you haven’t downloaded TikTok yet, I applaud your willingness to ignore the hype. Your friends probably continuously send you links in the group chat – but you refuse to be addicted to the app like your peers, so congrats to you. Your screen time will definitely thank you for it.

But, this also means you’ve missed out on so much good content. What other place will you be able to find food recipes, cat videos and a diagnosis of ADHD all in one place?

It’s never too late to join the TikTok family, but as the year ends, it’s time to reflect on the best videos of the year.

In 2022, we lived, we laughed, we learned on TikTok. And these were officially some of the most popular videos:

In the UK, we fell in love with this latte love story between a barista and her customer in Edinburgh. They’ve now been together for seven months.

We watched a mother-of-two from Peterborough documenting her adjustment to life with sepsis.

And we enjoyed @Elliotforbes’s ASMR content capturing a satisfying male grooming experience.

Our favourite Northern Ireland duo showed us how to cook the perfect steak.

Meanwhile, doctor, singer and dancer Lavannya showed her family (and the world) her awe-inspiring singing.

We loved this hilarious video inside all of our stomachs when it comes to dessert time…

And we gained makeup tips from the brilliant amelia0livia.

@amelia0livia Watch until the end, i nearly died!!💗✨ @nikkietutorials was one of the most loveliest people i have ever met 🏻 #longlastingmakeup ♬ original sound - Amelia Olivia

We laughed with @victor.kunda. He’s responsible for some of the most viral TikTok videos, with his signature dead-pan style and hilarious videos.

Eloise aka Fitwaffle shared this delicious Kinder cheesecake recipe (and we’re still obsessed).

And finally, Jeremy Lynch made use of TikTok’s video editing and effects for an underwater transition video.