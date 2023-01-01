The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2023, According To Experts

From changing pandemic restrictions to utter airport chaos, 2022 was quite a notable year for travel.
Despite the challenging aspects, it’s clear people were ready and willing to dive back into exploration and bring the “revenge travel” predictions to fruition. Next year promises to bring more opportunities for adventure.
“The travel landscape has changed much in recent years, but people’s desire to experience different parts of the world hasn’t,” Naveen Dittakavi, CEO and co-founder of Next Vacay, told HuffPost. “If anything, it’s only grown. So just how exactly people satisfy that desire is what will drive destination popularity in 2023.”
With that in mind, where do experts see travellers flocking to next year? Below, we share their predictions for next year’s trending travel destinations.