    22/05/2018 16:41 BST

    Mother Convicted Of Forcing Teenage Daughter To Marry Older Man

    She was found guilty in a landmark prosecution.

    Press Association

    A mother from Birmingham has been convicted of duping her teenage daughter to go to Pakistan and forcing her to marry in a landmark case. 

    The woman tricked the 17-year-old by telling her she was going on a family holiday, the court heard. 

    The girl was then forced to marry a relative who was 16 years her senior in a ceremony that was said to have taken place in Pakistan, the BBC reported. 

    Her mother - who cannot be named - was found guilty of two counts of forced marriage at Birmingham Crown Court, the Press Association reported. 

    It is reported to be the first time this kind of case has been successfully prosecuted in a criminal court in England. 

