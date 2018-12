A mother who drowned and burned her four-year-old daughter in a “sacrifice” at their home in South Wales has been found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

Carly Ann Harris, 38, was cleared of murdering Amelia Brooke Harris by a jury at Newport Crown Court. She was sentenced to a hospital order without limit of time.

