Motsi Mabuse’s Mum Isn’t Always A Fan Of Her Critiques On Strictly Come Dancing

It appears that Motsi Mabuse’s mum is her harshest critic when it comes to the critiques she gives on Strictly Come Dancing.

The judge, who joined the panel of the BBC dance show in 2019, has been left “really upset” by her mum’s comments, according to her sister Oti Mabuse.

Professional dancer Oti, who left Strictly earlier this year, made the revelation on this week’s Jonathan Ross Show, admitting their mum wasn’t impressed watching Motsi criticise Oti on screen.

“The first two years were great, Bill [Bailey] was amazing,” Oti said. “The last one it didn’t go so well. When [my mum] was like, ’What is going on? Who are these people? Who are these judges? What do they know?

“Motsi was like, ‘Mum, what are you talking about?’ Motsi said, ‘I went from the first born daughter to “these judges”.’ She got really upset, she got emotional and I just kept writing to Motsi, ‘I don’t think you should come home for Christmas, you know.’ I had so much fun making jokes about it.”

Oti added: “She did not stay out of it. She’s very protective. So when you troll us, understand that my mum is watching you troll us.

“She replies to everyone. She’s in the Strictly group chats, she’s in the Dancing On Ice group chats, Masked Dancer… we literally go, ‘Mum, get off social media!’”

Oti won the 2019 series with actor Kelvin Fletcher and then did it again the following year with comedian Bill Bailey. Since departing the show she has become a judge on Dancing On Ice and The Masked Dancer.

Asked by Jonathan who her pick was to win this year’s series of Strictly, Oti suggested Hamza Yassin or Tyler West as her winners.