Shirley Ballas And Lil Nas X Are The Unexpected Duo We Didn't Know We Needed In Our Lives

File this under: stars whose paths we never imagined crossing, but we’re so glad they did.

Strictly Come Dancing’s resident Head Judge Shirley Ballas has revealed she had a chance encounter with Lil Nas X over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Queen of Latin revealed she and the chart-topping musician happened to be in the same place for lunch, and couldn’t resist sharing a few snaps from their unexpected meeting.

“Thank you for chatting to me today… such a delightful human being,” she said of the Industry Baby hitmaker. “Good luck on your tour.”

“Well I guess you never know who you will bump into when you go for lunch,” she then joked.

Shirley later revealed on Twitter that she’d been out with her mum, Audrey, in London when she happened to spot Lil Nas, the morning after his performance at the Hammersmith Apollo as part of his Long Live Montero world tour.

Unfortunately, she stopped short of sharing exactly what they talked about, so we’re choosing to believe they hit it off and are now BFFs. Fingers crossed for a cameo appearance from Shirl in whatever Lil Nas is brewing up next.

Lil Nas X performing in San Francisco last month MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images via Getty Images

Shirley’s impromptu exchange with Lil Nas X came the morning after another eventful night in the Strictly ballroom, which saw Tony Adams landing in the bottom two alongside Tyler West.