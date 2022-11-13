Katya Jones and Tony Adams BBC/Ray Burmiston

Tony Adams has decided to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing after sustaining an injury.

The BBC ballroom show had to cancel its latest elimination after the former footballer sustained an injury ahead of having to perform in the dance-off.

Tony and his partner Katya Jones had landed in the bottom two alongside Tyler West and Dianne Buswell during Sunday night’s results show.

Host Tess Daly explained to viewers: “Due to an injury sustained on Saturday night, Tony is unable to take part in the dance-off and has decided to withdraw from the competition. This means there will be no dance-off tonight and Tyler and Dianne are through to Blackpool.”

Tony later said of his time on the show: “It’s been emotional guys, I cried for the first month. I came in here with one message, if you’ve got an issue with mental health then please don’t suffer in silence and reach out for help.

“Little did I know that I was going to learn a lot about myself in the process. I thought this ‘journey’ rubbish was nonsense, but my god the rollercoaster of emotion. I’ve got to be honest, it’s tough, physically it’s really tough out there, but dancing is really fantastic for you. Go out there and enjoy it and pick up new skills and explore. I suppose I had better mention this one [Katya] hadn’t I, she is an exceptional human being, she really is.”

Tony and Katya performed a Jive on Saturday's live show BBC/Guy Levy

Katya was then asked if she had any words for her partner.

“Tony Adams, I will be forever grateful that I was partnered up with you, do you know what I loved? I loved us, I loved that we didn’t care what people thought, we did every single dance our way!” she said.

“You have come here with a message, you led by example, and put yourself out there, and showed everyone you can do anything. And everyone deserves love and to be loved! I love you.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas added: “On behalf of the judges, we’ve enjoyed watching every second, you are truly what this show is all about, and we can only wish you the very best as you move forward. Please carry on dancing, carry on entertaining people, because you are a star.”