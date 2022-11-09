Tony Adams and Katya Jones performing on Saturday night Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Strictly Come Dancing star Tony Adams has spoken out after viewers spotted him and his dance partner Katya Jones embroiled in a tense moment at the end of last week’s live show.

After winning praise for their routine a week earlier, Tony and Katya fell back to the bottom of the leaderboard during Saturday night’s episode, with many viewers noticing the pair seemed to be in the middle of a row at the end of the show.

Ooooh, what's going on with Tony and Katya here? 👀 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/czXPpqlTLB — Hema Malik (@Hema_ByrnesArmy) November 5, 2022

During an appearance on Wednesday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Tony and Katya were asked about the clash, with the former Arsenal star joking: “We constantly argue, don’t we?”

“We just don’t like each other at all, we don’t get on!” Katya then added.

However, as the conversation progressed, Tony admitted his professional partner does sometimes verge on “over-critical”.

“We’ve had two months together now,” he explained. “She’s been training me and the routines she’s putting on are incredible. And sometimes when I miss a step, sometimes she’s a little bit over critical and I just want to have a good time as well.

“So I think it’s a balance between maybe letting me make a mistake and enjoying myself a little bit at times… I’m not an expert in this field.”

Tony Adams and Katya Jones in the Good Morning Britain ITV

Earlier in the series, Tony disclosed that Katya previously gave him a telling off moments before they went live on air.

“I was full of fear beforehand, and we had a ‘team talk’,” Tony recalled. “She came to my dressing room before and after the dress rehearsal, and told me a few home truths about me holding back.

“I think [the talk] could have gone either way! I could have thrown my toys out the pram and just gone home! But I kind of fought back the fear and stuff, and just kind of went for it.”

He added: “The last time I got told off like that was [from former Arsenal manager] George Graham! And I left the dressing room! I said, ‘not for me anymore, I’m going home’.

“She’s more attractive than George Graham, maybe that’s why I put up with it.”