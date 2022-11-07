Dianne Buswell and Shirley Ballas BBC

Dianne Buswell has defended Strictly Come Dancing co-star Shirley Ballas from “bullying” online, after the Head Judge got her name wrong on Saturday’s live show.

The most recent episode of the BBC ballroom show saw pro dancer Dianne take to the floor with her celebrity partner Tyler West, where they showcased their Viennese Waltz.

During their feedback from the judges, Shirley mistakenly referred to Dianne as “Diana”, an error she has also made in previous weeks, which some viewers criticised her for online.

However, Dianne has shot back at “hateful comments” directed at Shirley as a result of her mistake.

Posting on Instagram, Dianne began by thanking fans for supporting her and Tyler after a “tough week”.

She continued: “Another point I want to address is I have seen a lot of hateful comments aimed at Shirley for simply adding an ‘a’ to the end of my name which doesn’t offend me – but what does make me upset is someone being bullied online.

“We are all human and doing the best we can. Let’s all please be kind to one another and not put each other down.

“Once again thank you for all your positive messages it really does mean a lot to us all,” Dianne added.

Shirley has previously spoken of how upset she gets reading unkind comments made about her online.

Speaking on Loose Women last month, she said: “I love that they have an opinion but then it goes overboard and it’s not nice.”

She continued: “Saturdays are the ultimate job. I do read everything – I know people say don’t read it but I think it’s quite important. I like to think I’ve helped so many people who have had mental health issues over the years.

“Some of the language is so explicit I couldn’t even retweet it, it’s unfathomable.”