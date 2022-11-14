Strictly's Katya Jones Shares Emotional Statement After Tony Adams Withdraws From Competition

Tony Adams and Katya Jones with Strictly host Tess Daly Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Katya Jones has shared an emotional post after her celebrity dancing partner Tony Adams made the decision to withdraw from this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

During Sunday night’s results show, it was confirmed that Tony and Katya had landed in the bottom two for the first time, alongside Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.

However, due to an injury the former Arsenal player sustained during his performance, he was unable to perform in the dance-off, instead making the decision to bow out of the competition.

From the Full Monty to their Halloween Quickstep, Tony and Katya have been a legendary #Strictly partnership that we'll never forget 👏@TonyAdams @Mrs_katjones pic.twitter.com/tiat9ycG6M — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 13, 2022

Posting after the news aired, Katya wrote: “Oh [Tony] ! As you know I never stop talking and especially now I have way too much to say.

“You came into this show with a quest – to deliver an important message. Actions speak a thousand words, and you led by example. By throwing yourself into this wild experience, totally surrendering to it, by showing up every single day and doing your absolute best – you connected and resonated with so many people at home

“ You inspired them, you entertained them, you gave them hope and without a doubt – saved lives.”

Tagging Tony’s charities Sporting Chance and SIX MHS – which aim to provide mental health aid to professional athletes – Katya told the football icon: “You can walk away and proudly say that your mission is complete… but I don’t think you were prepared for what it will turn into for yourself.

“Seeing you challenge yourself day in, day out, overcome fears, open up, evolve and grow as a human has been beautiful to witness. To see you learn, become a dancer and enjoy it (eventually) made me very happy.

“To be there by your side and guide you through this has been an honour.”

Tony and Katya in their official Strictly press photo Ray Burmiston/BBC via PA Wire/PA Images

Katya continued: “We both know that it’s not been an easy ride physically and emotionally, but for me personally it has been utterly rewarding. I’ve gained a friend and the entire family!!

“I’ll miss our banter, our jamming sessions, silliness, countless tea and biscuits breaks, conversations that always went too deep too early, and I will even miss your moaning and burping.

“I loved that Tony and Katya didn’t care what anyone would think, we did it our way! We took risks. We were fearless and bold. And I applaud you for saying yes every time!

“Just as the nation thought Tony Adams couldn’t get any greater, you did All THIS ! You’ve outdone yourself showing what a phenomenal human being you are! A true legend!

“You showed that everyone deserves a chance, deserves to love and be loved. So you can now quickstep back to saving lives with an extra bounce in your step, extra sparkle and an occasional kick ball change) without me being on your case and after recovering and getting your body parts back to where they belong )!”

Katya added: “I will treasure this experience forever. Thank you.”

Throughout their time in the competition, Tony and Katya made no secret of the fact that it hasn’t always been smooth sailing between the two of them behind the scenes.

