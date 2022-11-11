Seann Walsh ITV

During Thursday night’s episode, the comedian said he wants to “move on” from the scandal, and intends for his stay in the jungle to be a “positive experience”, although remains “very sorry” for his behaviour.

In October 2018, Seann and Katya, who had been paired up on Strictly, made front page news when they were pictured kissing in the street, while he was in a relationship with actor Rebecca Humphries and she was married to fellow Strictly professional dancer Neil Jones.

Rebecca subsequently put out a statement at the time, criticising his “unacceptable” behaviour, stating that Seann had branded her a “psycho” when she questioned if anything had happened between him and Katya.

Seann discussed the scandal with fellow campmate Sue Cleaver, when she questioned: “Why did that crucify you? Why did that have such an impact?”

He said: “To be totally honest, my girlfriend (at the time) posted a statement and that was the end of me.”

He added: “I said sorry. I sat on (The Jonathan Ross Show) and apologised.

“I sat next to Will.i.am and Samuel L Jackson and apologised. That will forever be the weirdest moment of my life and I have to say probably the worst moment of my life.”

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were paired up on Strictly in 2018 BBC

Seann later reflected on the conversation with Sue in the Bush Telegraph, becoming emotional as he did.

“That’s something in my life that I don’t want to go back to,” he said. “Obviously I knew it would come up. They come up so naturally here.

“I just want to move on. It’s really nice to have people that will listen and are so lovely and wonderful.

“I just want to be clear in that I’m very sorry about what happened and I really want this to be a positive experience and it really has been. I want to come out of here and move forward.”

Sue – best known as Coronation Street’s Eileen Grimshaw – said Seann had been through the “wringer” since that moment and called him a “lovely lad”.

She told the Bush Telegraph: “He’s a very sensitive soul.

“I think he’s really brave and I’m glad he’s here.”

Seann previously detailed how the kiss scandal took its toll on his mental health, revealing he would have “big, big panic attacks” and attended therapy sessions after his stint on Strictly Come Dancing ended.