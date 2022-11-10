Matt Hancock's first appearance in the jungle caused a stir ITV

Matt Hancock’s highly-anticipated debut in the I’m A Celebrity jungle on Wednesday night seemed to unite the nation in second-hand embarrassment.

The former health secretary, known for managing the NHS during the height of the Covid pandemic before resigning after he breached social distancing rules, stunned people last week when it was revealed he was joining the ITV show.

And it seemed to shock his Conservative colleagues too, as he’s been kicked out of the Tory party, with even PM Rishi Sunak announcing that he’s “very disappointed” in Matt.

So the politician has given up a lot to appear in this year’s series – and his first day did not disappoint.

Off to a wobbly start

Matt caused a stir on Twitter as soon as he stepped onto the wobbly I’m A Celeb bridge, whistling – and immediately stumbled.

A welcome, of sorts

Fellow celeb, comedian Seann Walsh, couldn’t contain his laughter when he first set eyes on his new camp mate.

A serenade

Matt quickly confessed to Seann that he loved singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, claiming they were both from Suffolk.

He then broke into song, paused to say “don’t get me singing I’m terrible,” before singing again.

Matt Hancock: "I love (Ed Sheeran). I'm from Suffolk as well." This is perma-Accidental Partridge pic.twitter.com/eiIkIxgWES — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) November 9, 2022

A tense exchange

Before flying to the jungle, Matt said he wanted to promote dyslexia awareness.

Speaking to journalist Charlene White, he said he wanted to show that politicians are “human beings” – before she broke the fourth wall and stared in exasperation at the camera.

Charlene White: "Why are you here?"

Matt Hancock: "There are so few ways in which politicians can show that we are human beings."

*Charlene White does a stare for a nation* pic.twitter.com/vMsJnNacIS — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) November 9, 2022

Tears

Musician Boy George welled up at the thought of having to share the camp with Matt. He said his own mother was in hospital during the pandemic, and if she hadn’t survived he would have quit when he saw the ex-health secretary join the jungle.

“I feel like I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m having fun with him,” George said.

He later told Bush Telegraph: “I don’t want to ruin this experience [but] I am not good at hiding what I feel especially when it is something so strong.”

Celebrities were shocked to see Matt Hancock in the jungle.



Boy George told the former health secretary "you're really going to get it". pic.twitter.com/kKkTuFTmmw — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 10, 2022

And the Bushtucker trials kicks off

Matt took part in the first Bushtucker trial, where he had to try and win food for the other celebrities by crawling through a tunnel filled with bugs, blindfolded.

He’s already been voted in by the public to take part in the next one, too.