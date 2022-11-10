Ant And Dec Keep Political Jibes Coming With Swipe At Rishi Sunak On I'm A Celebrity

Well, Johnson may be gone, but we’re pleased to report the presenting pair’s political digs just keep on coming.

During Wednesday’s I’m A Celebrity live show, Ant and Dec got in what we assume will be the first of many shots at current PM Rishi Sunak.

Of Matt Hancock’s arrival in the jungle, Ant McPartlin began: “I’m not sure how Matt’s going to cope in camp though, surrounded by people who don’t know what they’re doing, making it up as they go along and just trying to get by day to day.”

“Evening Prime Minister,” Declan Donnelly then said with a knowing look. “You know how that feels don’t you!”

Ant and Dec in the I'm A Celebrity studio ITV

In a double-dig, Dec continued: “By the way, who am I talking to there, is it still Rishi? Is it still him?”

Ant then replied: “I think so, but they’re probably due a new one by Christmas.”

Rishi Sunak Pool via Getty Images

The news that Matt Hancock would be joining the I’m A Celebrity line-up was met with an immediate backlash and led to his suspension from the Conservative party.

Sunak has also publicly condemned Hancock, who was still a sitting Tory MP when he signed up for the ITV reality show, for taking part.

Hancock finally arrived in the jungle during Wednesday’s highlights show, and was quickly met with a grilling from news broadcaster and Loose Women panellist Charlene White.

