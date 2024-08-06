Survivor Shares Red Flag Signs Your Mouth Ulcer Is Something More Serious

Ugur Karakoc

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how something as simple as a bruise or a spot can be a sign of something quite serious.

Though rare, a mouth ulcer can also be a sign of more intense sickness, too.

As the NHS and ASDA have paired up to share some symptoms of mouth cancer on the backs of toothpaste and mouthwash containers, a survivor of the disease, Chris Byrne, shared that an ulcer on his tongue was the first symptom.

Now cancer-free, he shared, “I’m so grateful that I didn’t ignore that mouth ulcer and got it checked out.”

So what are the signs my ulcer is more serious?

Writing about the ASDA partnership we mentioned earlier, the NHS said, “The aim of the partnership is to raise awareness of symptoms that could indicate cancer, such as an ulcer that lasts for three weeks or more.”

“Symptoms of mouth cancer also include a white or red patch in the mouth that does not heal within three weeks, a lump or swelling in the mouth, jaw, or neck that lasts for more than three weeks, and difficulty swallowing, chewing, or moving the jaw or tongue,” they add.

The NHS also says numbness in the throat or mouth, feeling like something is “stuck” in your throat, constantly having a sore throat and/or being hoarse are other signs you may have cancer.

Ireland’s Health Service Executive says you should see a GP if your ulcer/s:

are very painful or red – this may be a sign of an infection

look like white curds and do not wipe off - this may be thrush

come back regularly

last longer than 3 weeks.

That’s because plentiful, painful, and/or persistent mouth ulcers can sometimes be a sign of other conditions, including mouth cancer.

What should I do if I’m worried about an ulcer?

Speak to your GP right away.

The national clinical director for the NHS, Professor Peter Johnson, says, “Like many other cancers, mouth cancers have a much better prognosis if found early – raising awareness is a crucial step, and while many of these symptoms won’t be caused by cancer, we’d encourage anyone with any concerns to come forward and contact their dentist or GP.”

Even if it’s not cancer ― and most ulcers aren’t ― it can also reveal less urgent but still important conditions, like a vitamin B12 deficiency and food intolerances.