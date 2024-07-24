Doctor Reveals Red Flag Signs Your Back Pain Is A Rare Medical Emergency

Kinga Krzeminska via Getty Images

We’ve recently written at HuffPost UK about the signs your bruise, nails, and spot might be something more serious.

But having watched a TikTok from Doctor Ahmed (@dra_says), it turns out your back pain can sometimes belie a medical emergency.

In a recent video, he said, “If you have any of these three things, it’s a medical emergency and you need to be seen straight away.”

The first example he gave was cauda equina syndrome, which the NHS describes as “a rare and severe type of spinal stenosis where all of the nerves in the lower back suddenly become severely compressed.”

If it’s spotted, GP Dr. Ahed says you ought to be “rushed to hospital.”

Why?

The condition occurs when “a bundle of nerves at the bottom of the spine, called the cauda equina, get compressed,” he began.

This is a problem because those nerves control “your bladder, your bowels, and the sensation around your genitalia and back package” ― damage to these nerves can lead to “permanent” incontinence of the bladder and bowel.

He adds that once it’s been discovered, “it’s very important... that you get an operation within 24 hours.”

“Cauda equina syndrome requires emergency hospital admission and may require emergency surgery, because the longer it goes untreated, the greater the chance it will lead to permanent paralysis and incontinence,” the NHS agrees.

Woah. What are the symptoms?

Again, the condition is rare.

But the doctor says “The red flags that indicate cauda equina syndrome are numbness around your front or back passage, any loss of bladder or bowel control, or any new weakness down both legs.”

The NHS says to watch out for:

sciatica on both sides

weakness or numbness in both legs that is severe or getting worse

numbness around or under your genitals, or around your anus

finding it hard to start peeing, can’t pee or can’t control when you pee – and this isn’t normal for you

you don’t notice when you need to poo or can’t control when you poo – and this isn’t normal for you.

Seek medical help immediately if you notice these symptoms.