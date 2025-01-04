LOADING ERROR LOADING

Is it a little obvious to point out that what appears on the silver screen often has little to do with reality?

Maybe, but the fact is, there are many film cliches and movie tropes that cinema lovers are willing to accept without question, even though they’d be quite bizarre if they happened in real life.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, a social media user on X, formerly Twitter, asked others on the platform to share examples of things that seem “completely normal in movies but would be weird and even psychotic in real life.”

The question has been posed online before, but people still had thoughts — lots of thoughts.

Walking away from an explosion without looking back? — Kadir Uludağ (@kadiruludag) January 1, 2025

Driving and having a full conversation with the passenger without looking at the road — Charlie Reid (@cgvreid) January 2, 2025

Advertisement

When ten bad guys politely wait their turn to get beaten up by the hero instead of just mobbing him. — Santos Akhilele (@SantosTHEBOSS) January 1, 2025

People pointing guns in each other's face with fingers on the trigger and having a conversation — alex (@kubectlget) January 2, 2025

No one ever works.



If they go to a job, it's just to talk to co-workers about their love life.



But mostly, no one has a job or even pretends to. — DaveCoffee ☕ (@DaveCothran) January 2, 2025

Advertisement

When a reveal is about to happen between two characters and they only say one line to each other in completely different locations.



At home: “I saw them together.”

On the highway: “what do u mean u saw them together?”

At the airport: “she was wearing the hat I got her”… — ck (@OptimusUpRyan69) January 2, 2025

When Characters monologue their plans or motivations out loud when they are alone. In real life, this would be seen as bizarre or a sign of a mental health issue if someone was constantly talking to themselves about their evil plans or deep personal secrets — Ben Wellick Baldwin (@ben_wellick_V) January 1, 2025

Speaking not facing the person you are talking to, as you say something *really* important. — Brandon Zicha (@ProfBZZZ) January 2, 2025

Advertisement

No one ever poops. — Duane Moore (@Duane1024) January 1, 2025

Waking up in the hospital and immediately ripping out IVs and monitors. — Kanchana (@kanchana243) January 1, 2025

A successful woman from New York with a millionaire husband going to her small hometown for 4 days and leaving everything for a broke, antique store owner boy that she kissed once in high school. Great stuff Hallmark — Scotti Phillips (@rsplighting) January 1, 2025