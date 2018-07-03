EDITION
    • POLITICS
    03/07/2018 15:24 BST

    MP Jared O'Mara Reinstated By Labour After Suspension Over Online Comments

    He will be given a formal warning.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Jared O'Mara will be reinstated as a Labour MP

    Labour MP Jared O’Mara has been reinstated after an eight-month suspension from the party over sexist and homophobic comments he made online.

    The Sheffield Hallam politician, who unseated former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg in 2017, has been handed a formal warning by Labour’s disputes panel following an investigation.

    O’Mara was suspended from the party in October after a series of derogatory online comments were unearthed by the Guido Fawkes website, and faced the prospect of permanent expulsion. 

    But a party spokesperson said on Tuesday: “The disputes panel has ruled on the balance of the evidence that a formal warning should be issued and a mandatory requirement to attend training.”

    O’Mara - who is yet to make his maiden speech to Parliament - said he was “deeply ashamed” of his behaviour and that the comments, posted several years ago, did not reflect his current views.

    He was also accused of being abusive towards a woman he met on a dating app, but denied the claims.

