MP Jared O'Mara Reinstated By Labour After Suspension Over Online Comments

Labour MP Jared O’Mara has been reinstated after an eight-month suspension from the party over sexist and homophobic comments he made online.

The Sheffield Hallam politician, who unseated former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg in 2017, has been handed a formal warning by Labour’s disputes panel following an investigation.

O’Mara was suspended from the party in October after a series of derogatory online comments were unearthed by the Guido Fawkes website, and faced the prospect of permanent expulsion.

But a party spokesperson said on Tuesday: “The disputes panel has ruled on the balance of the evidence that a formal warning should be issued and a mandatory requirement to attend training.”

O’Mara - who is yet to make his maiden speech to Parliament - said he was “deeply ashamed” of his behaviour and that the comments, posted several years ago, did not reflect his current views.

He was also accused of being abusive towards a woman he met on a dating app, but denied the claims.