Margaret Ferrier Admits 'Recklessly' Exposing Public To Risk Of Covid-19 With Train Travel

Ferrier broke self-isolation restrictions in place at the time by travelling from her constituency to London despite experiencing Covid-19 symptoms and after having taken a test.

She then spoke in the House of Commons on September 28 2020 while awaiting the test results. Despite receiving a positive result, she took the train back home to Glasgow the following morning.

Shortly after the allegations emerged, Ferrier referred herself to the parliamentary commissioner for standards and said: “There is no excuse for my actions.”

The MP had the SNP whip removed in 2020 after the allegations emerged and has since come under pressure to resign from her seat.