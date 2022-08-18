Margaret Ferrier Admits 'Recklessly' Exposing Public To Risk Of Covid-19 With Train Travel

MP Margaret Ferrier has pleaded guilty to breaching Covid rules by travelling by train when she knew she had the virus.
The former SNP MP admitted her actions had culpably and recklessly exposed the public to the risk of Covid-19 infection.
Police Scotland charged the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West in January last year.
Ferrier admitted wilfully exposing people “to the risk of infection, illness and death” by visiting various places in the Glasgow area and London and for failing to self-isolate in late September 2020.
The 61-year-old visited places including the Houses of Parliament, a church and a bar and also took a taxi journey.
Ferrier broke self-isolation restrictions in place at the time by travelling from her constituency to London despite experiencing Covid-19 symptoms and after having taken a test.
She then spoke in the House of Commons on September 28 2020 while awaiting the test results. Despite receiving a positive result, she took the train back home to Glasgow the following morning.
Shortly after the allegations emerged, Ferrier referred herself to the parliamentary commissioner for standards and said: “There is no excuse for my actions.”
The MP had the SNP whip removed in 2020 after the allegations emerged and has since come under pressure to resign from her seat.
She has so far resisted calls to resign and sits in the Commons as an independent MP.